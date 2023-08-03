English
    GE Shipping Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,283.69 crore, down 6.03% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Great Eastern Shipping Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,283.69 crore in June 2023 down 6.03% from Rs. 1,366.00 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 576.27 crore in June 2023 up 26.09% from Rs. 457.04 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 842.77 crore in June 2023 up 16.59% from Rs. 722.84 crore in June 2022.

    GE Shipping EPS has increased to Rs. 40.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 32.01 in June 2022.

    GE Shipping shares closed at 789.65 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.60% returns over the last 6 months and 53.09% over the last 12 months.

    Great Eastern Shipping Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,283.691,455.981,366.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,283.691,455.981,366.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost214.39205.16189.91
    Depreciation179.72167.48179.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses277.56403.78484.89
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax612.02679.56511.96
    Other Income51.0394.7431.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax663.05774.30543.60
    Interest62.1976.8093.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax600.86697.50450.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax600.86697.50450.34
    Tax24.59-24.44-6.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities576.27721.94457.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period576.27721.94457.04
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates576.27721.94457.04
    Equity Share Capital142.77142.77142.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.3650.5732.01
    Diluted EPS40.2850.4731.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS40.3650.5732.01
    Diluted EPS40.2850.4731.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2023 06:00 pm

