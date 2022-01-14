Gayatri Tissue Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore, up 409.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.52 crore in December 2021 up 409.8% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2021 up 76066.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in December 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

Gayatri Tissue EPS has increased to Rs. 1.52 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

Gayatri Tissue shares closed at 110.00 on January 13, 2022 (BSE)