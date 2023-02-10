Fine Organics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 759.54 crore, up 63.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 759.54 crore in December 2022 up 63.9% from Rs. 463.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.23 crore in December 2022 up 104.38% from Rs. 51.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.25 crore in December 2022 up 102.95% from Rs. 86.35 crore in December 2021.

Fine Organics EPS has increased to Rs. 34.65 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.96 in December 2021.

Fine Organics shares closed at 5,042.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -25.16% returns over the last 6 months and 28.42% over the last 12 months.