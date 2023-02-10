English
    Fine Organics Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 759.54 crore, up 63.9% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fine Organics Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 759.54 crore in December 2022 up 63.9% from Rs. 463.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 106.23 crore in December 2022 up 104.38% from Rs. 51.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 175.25 crore in December 2022 up 102.95% from Rs. 86.35 crore in December 2021.

    Fine Organics Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations759.54919.17463.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations759.54919.17463.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials469.49524.18302.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.3278.312.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks32.77-43.923.61
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.9824.3621.37
    Depreciation12.2711.5210.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.8982.3054.14
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax147.82242.4269.73
    Other Income15.1619.356.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax162.98261.7776.29
    Interest1.121.301.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax161.85260.4775.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax161.85260.4775.05
    Tax54.8757.7423.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.98202.7351.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.98202.7351.94
    Minority Interest-----0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.76-0.100.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates106.23202.6351.98
    Equity Share Capital15.3315.3315.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.6566.0916.96
    Diluted EPS34.6566.0916.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS34.6566.0916.96
    Diluted EPS34.6566.0916.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
