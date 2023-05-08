Fert and Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,248.84 crore, down 26.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,248.84 crore in March 2023 down 26.22% from Rs. 1,692.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.60 crore in March 2023 down 29.06% from Rs. 233.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.04 crore in March 2023 down 28.99% from Rs. 332.39 crore in March 2022.

Fert and Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.61 in March 2022.

Fert and Chem shares closed at 323.20 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 145.13% returns over the last 6 months and 166.34% over the last 12 months.