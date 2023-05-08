English
    Fert and Chem Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,248.84 crore, down 26.22% Y-o-Y

    May 08, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,248.84 crore in March 2023 down 26.22% from Rs. 1,692.55 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 165.60 crore in March 2023 down 29.06% from Rs. 233.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 236.04 crore in March 2023 down 28.99% from Rs. 332.39 crore in March 2022.

    Fert and Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.56 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.61 in March 2022.

    Fert and Chem shares closed at 323.20 on May 05, 2023 (NSE) and has given 145.13% returns over the last 6 months and 166.34% over the last 12 months.

    Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,248.841,721.941,692.55
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,248.841,721.941,692.55
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials920.111,090.69954.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.041.73-0.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-320.31-28.30105.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost81.0571.5561.17
    Depreciation9.157.128.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses382.80335.51274.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax175.00243.64288.38
    Other Income51.8935.5735.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax226.89279.21323.66
    Interest61.2962.0259.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax165.60217.19263.94
    Exceptional Items---51.40-30.50
    P/L Before Tax165.60165.79233.44
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities165.60165.79233.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period165.60165.79233.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates165.60165.79233.44
    Equity Share Capital647.07647.07647.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.562.563.61
    Diluted EPS2.562.563.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.562.563.61
    Diluted EPS2.562.563.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

