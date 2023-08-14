Eveready Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 363.57 crore, up 8.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 363.57 crore in June 2023 up 8.41% from Rs. 335.38 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.86 crore in June 2023 up 13.78% from Rs. 21.85 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.63 crore in June 2023 up 9.64% from Rs. 42.53 crore in June 2022.

Eveready Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 3.42 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.01 in June 2022.

Eveready Ind shares closed at 352.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.03% returns over the last 6 months and -4.42% over the last 12 months.