Ent Network Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.52 crore, up 17.63% Y-o-Y
February 02, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:Net Sales at Rs 123.52 crore in December 2022 up 17.63% from Rs. 105.01 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2022 down 35.51% from Rs. 9.73 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.02 crore in December 2022 down 16.46% from Rs. 41.92 crore in December 2021.
Ent Network Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in December 2021.
|Ent Network Ind shares closed at 145.15 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.75% returns over the last 6 months and -14.97% over the last 12 months.
|Entertainment Network India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123.35
|108.59
|105.01
|Other Operating Income
|0.17
|0.74
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|123.52
|109.33
|105.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.83
|39.13
|27.55
|Depreciation
|21.55
|23.16
|23.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|58.31
|49.24
|39.44
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.84
|-2.20
|14.77
|Other Income
|7.64
|4.20
|3.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.47
|2.01
|18.67
|Interest
|4.26
|4.56
|4.81
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.21
|-2.56
|13.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-2.63
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.21
|-5.18
|13.86
|Tax
|1.88
|-4.65
|4.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.33
|-0.53
|9.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-1.01
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.32
|-0.53
|9.77
|Minority Interest
|-0.05
|-0.10
|-0.05
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|6.27
|-0.63
|9.73
|Equity Share Capital
|47.67
|47.67
|47.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.33
|-0.11
|2.05
|Diluted EPS
|1.33
|-0.11
|2.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.33
|-0.11
|2.05
|Diluted EPS
|1.33
|-0.11
|2.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited