English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Live: Budget impact: How it will affect your portfolio
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ent Network Ind Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.52 crore, up 17.63% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Entertainment Network India are:Net Sales at Rs 123.52 crore in December 2022 up 17.63% from Rs. 105.01 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.27 crore in December 2022 down 35.51% from Rs. 9.73 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.02 crore in December 2022 down 16.46% from Rs. 41.92 crore in December 2021.
    Ent Network Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.05 in December 2021.Ent Network Ind shares closed at 145.15 on February 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given -20.75% returns over the last 6 months and -14.97% over the last 12 months.
    Entertainment Network India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.35108.59105.01
    Other Operating Income0.170.74--
    Total Income From Operations123.52109.33105.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost37.8339.1327.55
    Depreciation21.5523.1623.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses58.3149.2439.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.84-2.2014.77
    Other Income7.644.203.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.472.0118.67
    Interest4.264.564.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax9.21-2.5613.86
    Exceptional Items---2.63--
    P/L Before Tax9.21-5.1813.86
    Tax1.88-4.654.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.33-0.539.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-1.01----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.32-0.539.77
    Minority Interest-0.05-0.10-0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates6.27-0.639.73
    Equity Share Capital47.6747.6747.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.33-0.112.05
    Diluted EPS1.33-0.112.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.33-0.112.05
    Diluted EPS1.33-0.112.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited