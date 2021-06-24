Dhunseri Tea Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.17 crore, up 28.86% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 52.17 crore in March 2021 up 28.86% from Rs. 40.49 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.64 crore in March 2021 up 0.3% from Rs. 24.72 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.41 crore in March 2021 up 28.44% from Rs. 29.92 crore in March 2020.
Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 563.75 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 119.79% returns over the last 6 months and 223.62% over the last 12 months.
|Dhunseri Tea & Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.17
|113.81
|40.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.17
|113.81
|40.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.29
|17.86
|1.95
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.37
|--
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.83
|28.39
|14.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|28.54
|26.36
|15.11
|Depreciation
|3.26
|6.14
|3.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.39
|24.54
|40.18
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.52
|10.53
|-35.36
|Other Income
|1.85
|20.95
|1.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-24.67
|31.48
|-33.66
|Interest
|1.48
|2.51
|1.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-26.15
|28.98
|-34.94
|Exceptional Items
|-1.32
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.47
|28.98
|-34.94
|Tax
|-2.83
|4.91
|-10.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-24.64
|24.06
|-24.72
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-24.64
|24.06
|-24.72
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-24.64
|24.06
|-24.72
|Equity Share Capital
|7.01
|7.01
|7.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-35.18
|34.35
|-35.28
|Diluted EPS
|-35.18
|34.35
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-35.18
|34.35
|-35.28
|Diluted EPS
|-35.18
|34.35
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited