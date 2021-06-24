MARKET NEWS

Dhunseri Tea Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.17 crore, up 28.86% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhunseri Tea & Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.17 crore in March 2021 up 28.86% from Rs. 40.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.64 crore in March 2021 up 0.3% from Rs. 24.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.41 crore in March 2021 up 28.44% from Rs. 29.92 crore in March 2020.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 563.75 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 119.79% returns over the last 6 months and 223.62% over the last 12 months.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations52.17113.8140.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations52.17113.8140.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials4.2917.861.95
Purchase of Traded Goods0.37--0.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.8328.3914.66
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost28.5426.3615.11
Depreciation3.266.143.74
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses29.3924.5440.18
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-26.5210.53-35.36
Other Income1.8520.951.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-24.6731.48-33.66
Interest1.482.511.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-26.1528.98-34.94
Exceptional Items-1.32----
P/L Before Tax-27.4728.98-34.94
Tax-2.834.91-10.22
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-24.6424.06-24.72
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-24.6424.06-24.72
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-24.6424.06-24.72
Equity Share Capital7.017.017.01
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-35.1834.35-35.28
Diluted EPS-35.1834.35--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-35.1834.35-35.28
Diluted EPS-35.1834.35--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Dhunseri Tea #Dhunseri Tea & Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Plantations - Tea & Coffee #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:44 pm

