Dhunseri Tea Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.17 crore, up 28.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.17 crore in March 2021 up 28.86% from Rs. 40.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 24.64 crore in March 2021 up 0.3% from Rs. 24.72 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 21.41 crore in March 2021 up 28.44% from Rs. 29.92 crore in March 2020.

Dhunseri Tea shares closed at 563.75 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 119.79% returns over the last 6 months and 223.62% over the last 12 months.