    Dhampur Sugar Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 543.82 crore, down 39.24% Y-o-Y

    January 31, 2023 / 11:27 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Dhampur Sugar Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 543.82 crore in December 2022 down 39.24% from Rs. 895.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.37 crore in December 2022 down 39% from Rs. 76.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.39 crore in December 2022 down 36.82% from Rs. 136.74 crore in December 2021.

    Dhampur Sugar Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations543.82541.19895.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations543.82541.19895.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials545.5145.13963.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.952.874.97
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-164.96402.40-340.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.1022.1639.29
    Depreciation13.8410.2821.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses49.0637.6891.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.3220.67114.08
    Other Income0.246.590.98
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.5527.26115.06
    Interest5.4510.5411.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.1016.72103.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax67.1016.72103.36
    Tax20.675.1827.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.4311.5476.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.4311.5476.01
    Minority Interest-0.06-0.130.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates46.3711.4176.02
    Equity Share Capital66.3966.3966.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.991.7411.45
    Diluted EPS6.991.7411.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.991.7411.45
    Diluted EPS6.991.7411.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited