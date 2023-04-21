Delta Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.16 crore, up 4.05% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:Net Sales at Rs 227.16 crore in March 2023 up 4.05% from Rs. 218.32 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.17 crore in March 2023 up 6.36% from Rs. 48.11 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.96 crore in March 2023 down 9.71% from Rs. 87.45 crore in March 2022.
Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.80 in March 2022.
|Delta Corp shares closed at 193.40 on April 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.98% returns over the last 6 months and -32.93% over the last 12 months.
|Delta Corp
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|227.16
|273.37
|218.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|227.16
|273.37
|218.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|28.56
|29.84
|22.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.63
|-12.19
|-8.28
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|42.50
|39.31
|37.20
|Depreciation
|14.56
|14.88
|15.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|109.55
|114.09
|98.08
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.62
|87.44
|53.48
|Other Income
|18.78
|11.65
|18.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|64.40
|99.09
|71.93
|Interest
|2.48
|2.96
|1.77
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|61.92
|96.13
|70.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-6.70
|P/L Before Tax
|61.92
|96.13
|63.46
|Tax
|10.64
|11.45
|15.28
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|51.28
|84.68
|48.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|51.28
|84.68
|48.18
|Minority Interest
|-0.13
|-0.08
|-0.37
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.02
|0.22
|0.30
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|51.17
|84.82
|48.11
|Equity Share Capital
|26.76
|26.75
|26.73
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.91
|3.17
|1.80
|Diluted EPS
|1.91
|3.16
|1.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.91
|3.17
|1.80
|Diluted EPS
|1.91
|3.16
|1.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited