    Delta Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.16 crore, up 4.05% Y-o-Y

    April 21, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Delta Corp are:Net Sales at Rs 227.16 crore in March 2023 up 4.05% from Rs. 218.32 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.17 crore in March 2023 up 6.36% from Rs. 48.11 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.96 crore in March 2023 down 9.71% from Rs. 87.45 crore in March 2022.
    Delta Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.80 in March 2022.Delta Corp shares closed at 193.40 on April 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.98% returns over the last 6 months and -32.93% over the last 12 months.
    Delta Corp
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations227.16273.37218.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations227.16273.37218.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials28.5629.8422.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.63-12.19-8.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.5039.3137.20
    Depreciation14.5614.8815.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses109.55114.0998.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.6287.4453.48
    Other Income18.7811.6518.45
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.4099.0971.93
    Interest2.482.961.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.9296.1370.16
    Exceptional Items-----6.70
    P/L Before Tax61.9296.1363.46
    Tax10.6411.4515.28
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities51.2884.6848.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.2884.6848.18
    Minority Interest-0.13-0.08-0.37
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.020.220.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.1784.8248.11
    Equity Share Capital26.7626.7526.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.913.171.80
    Diluted EPS1.913.161.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.913.171.80
    Diluted EPS1.913.161.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

