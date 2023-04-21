Delta Corp Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 227.16 crore, up 4.05% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 227.16 273.37 218.32 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 227.16 273.37 218.32 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 28.56 29.84 22.32 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.63 -12.19 -8.28 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 42.50 39.31 37.20 Depreciation 14.56 14.88 15.52 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 109.55 114.09 98.08 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.62 87.44 53.48 Other Income 18.78 11.65 18.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.40 99.09 71.93 Interest 2.48 2.96 1.77 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.92 96.13 70.16 Exceptional Items -- -- -6.70 P/L Before Tax 61.92 96.13 63.46 Tax 10.64 11.45 15.28 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.28 84.68 48.18 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.28 84.68 48.18 Minority Interest -0.13 -0.08 -0.37 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.02 0.22 0.30 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 51.17 84.82 48.11 Equity Share Capital 26.76 26.75 26.73 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.91 3.17 1.80 Diluted EPS 1.91 3.16 1.79 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.91 3.17 1.80 Diluted EPS 1.91 3.16 1.79 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited