Deccan Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.13 crore, up 10.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.13 crore in December 2022 up 10.81% from Rs. 190.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2022 down 55.32% from Rs. 27.21 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.72 crore in December 2022 down 41.61% from Rs. 45.76 crore in December 2021.

Deccan Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 19.42 in December 2021.

Deccan Cements shares closed at 478.80 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.96% returns over the last 6 months and -18.45% over the last 12 months.