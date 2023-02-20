English
    Deccan Cements Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 211.13 crore, up 10.81% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deccan Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 211.13 crore in December 2022 up 10.81% from Rs. 190.54 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.16 crore in December 2022 down 55.32% from Rs. 27.21 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.72 crore in December 2022 down 41.61% from Rs. 45.76 crore in December 2021.

    Deccan Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 19.42 in December 2021.

    Deccan Cements shares closed at 478.80 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.96% returns over the last 6 months and -18.45% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations211.13180.46190.54
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations211.13180.46190.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.5819.4018.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.945.542.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.468.288.55
    Depreciation6.896.906.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses161.98130.42117.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.169.9236.82
    Other Income1.681.742.59
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.8311.6639.41
    Interest3.302.712.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.538.9536.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.538.9536.62
    Tax4.382.389.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.166.5727.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.166.5727.21
    Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.684.6919.42
    Diluted EPS8.684.6919.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.684.6919.42
    Diluted EPS8.684.6919.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 20, 2023 09:00 am