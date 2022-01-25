Deccan Cements Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 190.54 crore, down 8.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 190.54 crore in December 2021 down 8.44% from Rs. 208.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.21 crore in December 2021 down 17.79% from Rs. 33.09 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.76 crore in December 2021 down 10.89% from Rs. 51.35 crore in December 2020.

Deccan Cements EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.42 in December 2021 from Rs. 23.62 in December 2020.

Deccan Cements shares closed at 586.25 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)