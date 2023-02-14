Cupid Trades Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 85.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 85.77% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 2.44% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

Cupid Trades shares closed at 16.30 on January 06, 2015 (BSE)