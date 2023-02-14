English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cupid Trades Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, down 85.77% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cupid Trades are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 85.77% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 2.44% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Cupid Trades shares closed at 16.30 on January 06, 2015 (BSE)

    Cupid Trades
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.03--0.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.03--0.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.21
    Depreciation------
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.040.030.02
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.07-0.04
    Other Income0.00----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.07-0.04
    Interest0.00--0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.04-0.07-0.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.04-0.07-0.04
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.04-0.07-0.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.04-0.07-0.04
    Equity Share Capital0.960.960.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-0.69-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.38-0.69-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.38-0.69-0.38
    Diluted EPS-0.38-0.69-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Cupid Trades #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:11 am