    Budget 2023

    CSL Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.23 crore, up 64.97% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CSL Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 31.23 crore in December 2022 up 64.97% from Rs. 18.93 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.90 crore in December 2022 up 37.26% from Rs. 8.67 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.55 crore in December 2022 up 60.64% from Rs. 14.66 crore in December 2021.
    CSL Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.71 in December 2021.CSL Fin shares closed at 241.20 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.73% returns over the last 6 months
    CSL Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.2327.3718.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.2327.3718.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.084.002.36
    Depreciation0.290.250.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies1.390.610.26
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.282.021.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.2020.5014.46
    Other Income0.060.030.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.2620.5314.49
    Interest7.405.482.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.8715.0511.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.8715.0511.85
    Tax3.973.863.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.9011.208.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.9011.208.67
    Equity Share Capital20.3020.3018.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.745.404.71
    Diluted EPS5.665.334.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.745.404.71
    Diluted EPS5.665.334.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
