Cosmo Films Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 507.57 crore, down 5.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 507.57 crore in December 2020 down 5.03% from Rs. 534.44 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 53.97 crore in December 2020 up 52.03% from Rs. 35.50 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.73 crore in December 2020 up 35.01% from Rs. 74.61 crore in December 2019.

Cosmo Films EPS has increased to Rs. 28.61 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.53 in December 2019.

Cosmo Films shares closed at 448.55 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 12.18% returns over the last 6 months and 61.29% over the last 12 months.