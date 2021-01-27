Cosmo Films Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 572.31 crore, down 1.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 572.31 crore in December 2020 down 1.3% from Rs. 579.87 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.75 crore in December 2020 up 73.77% from Rs. 36.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 112.08 crore in December 2020 up 44.94% from Rs. 77.33 crore in December 2019.

Cosmo Films EPS has increased to Rs. 33.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 18.84 in December 2019.

Cosmo Films shares closed at 446.95 on January 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 11.92% returns over the last 6 months and 60.46% over the last 12 months.