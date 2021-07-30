Colgate Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,165.97 crore, up 12.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,165.97 crore in June 2021 up 12.05% from Rs. 1,040.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 233.23 crore in June 2021 up 17.69% from Rs. 198.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 360.43 crore in June 2021 up 14.69% from Rs. 314.26 crore in June 2020.

Colgate EPS has increased to Rs. 8.58 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.29 in June 2020.

Colgate shares closed at 1,709.50 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.62% returns over the last 6 months and 18.08% over the last 12 months.