MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Colgate Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,165.97 crore, up 12.05% Y-o-Y

July 30, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Colgate Palmolive (India) are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,165.97 crore in June 2021 up 12.05% from Rs. 1,040.62 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 233.23 crore in June 2021 up 17.69% from Rs. 198.18 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 360.43 crore in June 2021 up 14.69% from Rs. 314.26 crore in June 2020.

Colgate EPS has increased to Rs. 8.58 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.29 in June 2020.

Close

Colgate shares closed at 1,709.50 on July 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 6.62% returns over the last 6 months and 18.08% over the last 12 months.

Colgate Palmolive (India)
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,165.971,275.011,033.60
Other Operating Income--8.187.02
Total Income From Operations1,165.971,283.191,040.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials310.73324.31242.25
Purchase of Traded Goods81.1472.2882.66
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-32.1318.2627.45
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost94.9891.4890.68
Depreciation44.7045.4545.38
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses--148.89113.93
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses356.03206.22175.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax310.52376.30262.60
Other Income5.216.626.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax315.73382.92268.88
Interest1.541.561.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax314.19381.36266.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax314.19381.36266.89
Tax80.9666.7068.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities233.23314.66198.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period233.23314.66198.18
Equity Share Capital27.2027.2027.20
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.5811.577.29
Diluted EPS8.5811.577.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.5811.577.29
Diluted EPS8.5811.577.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Colgate #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Earnings First-Cut #Personal Care #Results
first published: Jul 30, 2021 09:00 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.