    Colgate-Palmolive Q1 result | Profit drops 10% to Rs 209.7 crore on rural slowdown, inflationary pressures

    Colgate-Palmolive Q1 result: The margin in Q1FY23 contracted to 27.2 percent against 30.5 percent in the year-ago period. The gross margin also fell 291 bps YoY to 70.55 percent for the June quarter

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    July 27, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST
     
     
    Oral care company Colgate Palmolive (India) on July 27 clocked a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 209.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, down 10.1 percent YoY with rural slowdown and inflationary pressures hitting the performance. Profit in the year-ago quarter stood at Rs 233.2 crore.

    The company's revenue for the June quarter came in at Rs 1,196.8 crore, up 2.6 percent from Rs 1,166 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

    "The current quarter continued to witness challenging trends that we saw in the previous quarter. While we remain cautiously optimistic that the trends will improve in the coming quarters, the current quarter was impacted by overall rural slowdown and inflationary pressures," Mukul Deoras, Chairman, Colgate-Palmolive, said in a BSE filing.

    The company reported exceptional expenses of Rs 9.34 crore in the June quarter with respect to certain organisational structure changes.

    At the operating level, EBITDA declined 8.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 326 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 and the margin contracted to 27.2 percent against 30.5 percent in the year-ago period. The gross margin fell 291 bps YoY to 70.55 percent. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

    The stock was trading at Rs 1,535.40 on the NSE, up 0.12 percent over the previous close.
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 02:27 pm
