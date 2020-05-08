App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cigniti Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 233.04 crore, up 12.89% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cigniti Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 233.04 crore in March 2020 up 12.89% from Rs. 206.44 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.26 crore in March 2020 down 2.1% from Rs. 29.88 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.19 crore in March 2020 up 26.92% from Rs. 30.09 crore in March 2019.

Cigniti Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.52 in March 2020 from Rs. 10.82 in March 2019.

Cigniti Tech shares closed at 308.20 on May 07, 2020 (NSE) and has given 8.27% returns over the last 6 months and -10.42% over the last 12 months.

Cigniti Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations233.04216.75206.44
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations233.04216.75206.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost135.54128.89121.59
Depreciation2.982.780.84
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses65.9659.2456.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.5725.8427.97
Other Income6.645.641.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.2131.4829.25
Interest2.002.014.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.2129.4724.75
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax33.2129.4724.75
Tax3.961.35-5.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.2628.1229.88
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.2628.1229.88
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates29.2628.1229.88
Equity Share Capital27.8527.7127.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.5210.1510.82
Diluted EPS10.4810.0610.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS10.5210.1510.82
Diluted EPS10.4810.0610.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 8, 2020 01:30 pm

#Cigniti Tech #Cigniti Technologies #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.