English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Stock Market Live: Will Vedant Fashions Sparkle After Q1 Results? | Markets With Santo & CJ
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chaman Lal Seti Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 409.83 crore, up 73.09% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chaman Lal Setia Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 409.83 crore in June 2022 up 73.09% from Rs. 236.78 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.27 crore in June 2022 up 31.67% from Rs. 16.91 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.00 crore in June 2022 up 32.11% from Rs. 24.98 crore in June 2021.

    Chaman Lal Seti EPS has increased to Rs. 4.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.27 in June 2021.

    Close

    Chaman Lal Seti shares closed at 112.50 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.05% returns over the last 6 months and -10.64% over the last 12 months.

    Chaman Lal Setia Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations409.83309.62236.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations409.83309.62236.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials32.2240.7834.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods131.70204.5756.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks144.12-29.1378.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.133.643.09
    Depreciation1.192.240.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses65.7455.4039.89
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.7432.1223.79
    Other Income0.080.180.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.8132.3024.10
    Interest1.232.201.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.5830.1022.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.5830.1022.65
    Tax8.317.625.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.2722.4816.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.2722.4816.91
    Equity Share Capital10.3510.3510.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.304.353.27
    Diluted EPS4.304.353.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.304.353.27
    Diluted EPS4.304.353.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Chaman Lal Seti #Chaman Lal Setia Exports #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results
    first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.