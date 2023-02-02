English
    CG Consumer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,516.21 crore, up 7.49% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,516.21 crore in December 2022 up 7.49% from Rs. 1,410.59 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.25 crore in December 2022 down 42.5% from Rs. 148.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.69 crore in December 2022 down 19.43% from Rs. 215.57 crore in December 2021.

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,516.211,699.501,410.59
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,516.211,699.501,410.59
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials349.03406.55302.31
    Purchase of Traded Goods627.31627.45593.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.66119.3767.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost134.13133.1894.13
    Depreciation29.6828.2810.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses206.69219.84151.13
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.71164.83191.36
    Other Income21.3018.3014.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax144.01183.13205.40
    Interest29.4229.876.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax114.59153.26198.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax114.59153.26198.73
    Tax26.4022.5550.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities88.19130.71148.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period88.19130.71148.26
    Minority Interest-2.94-4.92--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates85.25125.79148.26
    Equity Share Capital127.18127.18125.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.392.062.36
    Diluted EPS1.382.052.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.392.062.36
    Diluted EPS1.382.052.34
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited