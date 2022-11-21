English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cerebra Int Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.43 crore, down 53.2% Y-o-Y

    November 21, 2022 / 07:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cerebra Integrated Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29.43 crore in September 2022 down 53.2% from Rs. 62.89 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.20 crore in September 2022 down 88.05% from Rs. 10.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.16 crore in September 2022 down 69.68% from Rs. 13.72 crore in September 2021.

    Cerebra Int EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.83 in September 2021.

    Cerebra Int shares closed at 36.00 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.55% returns over the last 6 months and -52.22% over the last 12 months.

    Cerebra Integrated Technologies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations29.4330.4362.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations29.4330.4362.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.7020.85-3.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods----36.37
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----12.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.332.372.01
    Depreciation0.100.100.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.282.132.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.024.9813.44
    Other Income0.040.030.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.065.0113.49
    Interest2.322.231.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.732.7811.82
    Exceptional Items-0.19----
    P/L Before Tax1.542.7811.82
    Tax0.340.611.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.202.1710.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.202.1710.05
    Equity Share Capital121.20121.20121.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.190.83
    Diluted EPS0.110.190.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.110.190.83
    Diluted EPS0.110.190.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cerebra Int #Cerebra Integrated Technologies #Computers - Hardware #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 21, 2022 07:00 pm