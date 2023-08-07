CenturyPlyboard Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 891.00 crore, up 0.25% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 891.00 965.45 888.78 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 891.00 965.45 888.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 421.98 413.14 366.26 Purchase of Traded Goods 73.95 71.77 107.44 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -35.86 15.30 -13.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 131.00 123.90 119.21 Depreciation 23.08 20.02 19.07 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 166.75 177.53 165.72 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.10 143.80 124.08 Other Income 12.16 16.04 6.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 122.26 159.84 130.09 Interest 6.15 4.48 4.27 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 116.11 155.36 125.81 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 116.11 155.36 125.81 Tax 28.98 40.76 33.19 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.13 114.60 92.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.13 114.60 92.62 Minority Interest -0.20 0.06 -0.31 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 86.93 114.66 92.32 Equity Share Capital 22.25 22.25 22.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.91 5.16 4.16 Diluted EPS 3.91 5.16 4.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 3.91 5.16 4.16 Diluted EPS 3.91 5.16 4.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited