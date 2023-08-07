English
    CenturyPlyboard Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 891.00 crore, up 0.25% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Century Plyboards are:Net Sales at Rs 891.00 crore in June 2023 up 0.25% from Rs. 888.78 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 86.93 crore in June 2023 down 5.84% from Rs. 92.32 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 145.34 crore in June 2023 down 2.56% from Rs. 149.16 crore in June 2022.
    CenturyPlyboard EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.91 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.16 in June 2022.CenturyPlyboard shares closed at 650.80 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.64% returns over the last 6 months and 6.86% over the last 12 months.
    Century Plyboards
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations891.00965.45888.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations891.00965.45888.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials421.98413.14366.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods73.9571.77107.44
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.8615.30-13.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost131.00123.90119.21
    Depreciation23.0820.0219.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses166.75177.53165.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.10143.80124.08
    Other Income12.1616.046.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax122.26159.84130.09
    Interest6.154.484.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax116.11155.36125.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax116.11155.36125.81
    Tax28.9840.7633.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities87.13114.6092.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period87.13114.6092.62
    Minority Interest-0.200.06-0.31
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates86.93114.6692.32
    Equity Share Capital22.2522.2522.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.915.164.16
    Diluted EPS3.915.164.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.915.164.16
    Diluted EPS3.915.164.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

