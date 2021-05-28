Capri Global Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 141.76 crore, down 2.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 141.76 crore in March 2021 down 2.51% from Rs. 145.42 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.83 crore in March 2021 down 41.74% from Rs. 28.88 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.49 crore in March 2021 down 16.61% from Rs. 96.52 crore in March 2020.

Capri Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.96 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.65 in March 2020.

Capri Global shares closed at 461.00 on May 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 58.15% returns over the last 6 months and 211.38% over the last 12 months.