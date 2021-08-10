MARKET NEWS

Buy Affle (India): target of Rs 6000: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Affle (India) has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6000 in its research report dated August 09, 2021.

August 10, 2021
Sharekhan's research report on Affle (India)


Q1FY2022 revenues were strong, led by a robust 85% y-o-y growth in converted users; EBITDA margin contracted by 204 bps y-o-y owing to higher employee costs. OCF to PAT ratio remained at 134%. Faster adoption of digital advertising in its top verticals, launch of products and shift of budgets towards mobile advertising are expected to strongly drive up revenues. Increasing direct customers’ revenue contribution and partnerships with OEMs would help Affle to maintain its market position given higher access to first-party data; expect revenue/earnings to post a CAGR of 45%/32% over FY2021-FY2024E.



Outlook


We maintain a Buy on Affle (India) Limited with a revised PT of Rs. 6,000, given greater adoption of its platforms, a unique CPCU business model and expansion into new geographies.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Affle India #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Aug 10, 2021 08:25 pm

