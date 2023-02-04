English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Borosil Ltd. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 261.33 crore, up 10.15% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Borosil Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 261.33 crore in December 2022 up 10.15% from Rs. 237.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.18 crore in December 2022 up 4.81% from Rs. 24.02 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.65 crore in December 2022 down 20.22% from Rs. 43.43 crore in December 2021.

    Borosil Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations261.33257.18237.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations261.33257.18237.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials33.6937.5821.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods79.1698.3592.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.38-22.48-7.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.8324.6121.29
    Depreciation6.016.247.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses82.0181.2174.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.2631.6828.50
    Other Income13.383.667.86
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.6435.3436.36
    Interest0.380.260.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.2635.0836.23
    Exceptional Items4.25----
    P/L Before Tax32.5235.0836.23
    Tax7.348.3412.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.1826.7424.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.1826.7424.02
    Equity Share Capital11.4411.4311.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.202.342.10
    Diluted EPS2.202.342.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.202.342.10
    Diluted EPS2.202.342.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited