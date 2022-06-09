Bombay Rayon Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 720.76 crore, up 2331.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 720.76 crore in March 2022 up 2331.71% from Rs. 29.64 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 791.59 crore in March 2022 down 237.77% from Rs. 574.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 197.61 crore in March 2022 down 106.45% from Rs. 95.72 crore in March 2021.

Bombay Rayon shares closed at 5.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)