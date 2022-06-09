Bombay Rayon Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 720.76 crore, up 2331.71% Y-o-Y
June 09, 2022 / 10:31 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Bombay Rayon Fashions are:
Net Sales at Rs 720.76 crore in March 2022 up 2331.71% from Rs. 29.64 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 791.59 crore in March 2022 down 237.77% from Rs. 574.57 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 197.61 crore in March 2022 down 106.45% from Rs. 95.72 crore in March 2021.
Bombay Rayon shares closed at 5.70 on May 20, 2022 (NSE)
|Bombay Rayon Fashions
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|720.76
|18.84
|29.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|720.76
|18.84
|29.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|518.33
|21.12
|18.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.45
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-38.05
|-8.55
|36.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|108.63
|10.64
|11.58
|Depreciation
|65.90
|16.92
|12.67
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|335.56
|61.88
|72.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-271.06
|-83.17
|-121.54
|Other Income
|7.55
|0.27
|13.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-263.51
|-82.90
|-108.39
|Interest
|86.31
|22.81
|34.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-349.82
|-105.71
|-143.33
|Exceptional Items
|-559.13
|-217.40
|546.28
|P/L Before Tax
|-908.95
|-323.11
|402.95
|Tax
|-117.36
|-0.27
|-171.62
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-791.59
|-322.84
|574.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-791.59
|-322.84
|574.57
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-791.59
|-322.84
|574.57
|Equity Share Capital
|317.48
|317.48
|317.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.93
|-10.29
|18.10
|Diluted EPS
|-24.93
|-10.29
|18.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-24.93
|-10.29
|18.10
|Diluted EPS
|-24.93
|-10.29
|18.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited