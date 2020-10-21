Bombay Dyeing Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 217.08 crore, down 60.9% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 217.08 crore in September 2020 down 60.9% from Rs. 555.25 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 90.75 crore in September 2020 down 201.39% from Rs. 89.51 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.02 crore in September 2020 down 108.06% from Rs. 236.05 crore in September 2019.
Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 64.05 on October 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.78% returns over the last 6 months and -18.61% over the last 12 months.
|Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|217.08
|91.17
|555.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|217.08
|91.17
|555.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|125.00
|50.08
|249.61
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.12
|--
|79.09
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|47.79
|25.33
|-133.11
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.92
|11.21
|25.13
|Depreciation
|8.33
|8.33
|8.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|55.98
|26.85
|106.49
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.06
|-30.63
|219.85
|Other Income
|8.71
|4.87
|8.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.35
|-25.76
|227.86
|Interest
|149.99
|142.51
|138.35
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-177.34
|-168.27
|89.51
|Exceptional Items
|57.78
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-119.56
|-168.27
|89.51
|Tax
|-28.81
|-39.09
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-90.75
|-129.18
|89.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-90.75
|-129.18
|89.51
|Equity Share Capital
|41.31
|41.31
|41.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.39
|-6.25
|4.33
|Diluted EPS
|-4.39
|-6.25
|4.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.39
|-6.25
|4.33
|Diluted EPS
|-4.39
|-6.25
|4.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 09:00 am