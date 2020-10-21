Bombay Dyeing Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 217.08 crore, down 60.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.08 crore in September 2020 down 60.9% from Rs. 555.25 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 90.75 crore in September 2020 down 201.39% from Rs. 89.51 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.02 crore in September 2020 down 108.06% from Rs. 236.05 crore in September 2019.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 64.05 on October 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.78% returns over the last 6 months and -18.61% over the last 12 months.