Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 09:11 AM IST

Bombay Dyeing Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 217.08 crore, down 60.9% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 217.08 crore in September 2020 down 60.9% from Rs. 555.25 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 90.75 crore in September 2020 down 201.39% from Rs. 89.51 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.02 crore in September 2020 down 108.06% from Rs. 236.05 crore in September 2019.

Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 64.05 on October 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.78% returns over the last 6 months and -18.61% over the last 12 months.

Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations217.0891.17555.25
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations217.0891.17555.25
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials125.0050.08249.61
Purchase of Traded Goods1.12--79.09
Increase/Decrease in Stocks47.7925.33-133.11
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost14.9211.2125.13
Depreciation8.338.338.19
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses55.9826.85106.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-36.06-30.63219.85
Other Income8.714.878.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.35-25.76227.86
Interest149.99142.51138.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-177.34-168.2789.51
Exceptional Items57.78----
P/L Before Tax-119.56-168.2789.51
Tax-28.81-39.09--
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-90.75-129.1889.51
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-90.75-129.1889.51
Equity Share Capital41.3141.3141.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.39-6.254.33
Diluted EPS-4.39-6.254.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.39-6.254.33
Diluted EPS-4.39-6.254.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 09:00 am

#Bombay Dyeing #Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Processing

