BNR Udyog Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 26.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in March 2023 up 26.1% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 86.36% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2023 up 6.67% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2022.

BNR Udyog EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2022.

BNR Udyog shares closed at 43.00 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given 54.95% returns over the last 6 months and 43.81% over the last 12 months.