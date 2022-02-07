BLS Infotech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 302.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in December 2021 up 302.7% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 240.91% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

BLS Infotech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2020.

BLS Infotech shares closed at 1.82 on February 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 766.67% returns over the last 6 months