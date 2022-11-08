English
    Bliss GVS Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 138.85 crore, down 20.4% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bliss GVS Pharma are:

    Net Sales at Rs 138.85 crore in September 2022 down 20.4% from Rs. 174.43 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.45 crore in September 2022 up 2.91% from Rs. 24.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.86 crore in September 2022 up 5.42% from Rs. 38.76 crore in September 2021.

    Bliss GVS EPS has increased to Rs. 2.45 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in September 2021.

    Bliss GVS shares closed at 75.60 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.87% returns over the last 6 months and -27.72% over the last 12 months.

    Bliss GVS Pharma
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations138.85147.28174.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations138.85147.28174.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials74.7773.26108.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods-----0.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.339.20-12.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.9517.3916.41
    Depreciation3.733.673.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.8228.2829.86
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.9015.4729.32
    Other Income14.2318.635.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.1334.1135.31
    Interest1.842.040.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.2932.0734.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.2932.0734.77
    Tax9.857.4210.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.4524.6524.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.4524.6524.73
    Equity Share Capital10.3910.3810.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.452.382.39
    Diluted EPS2.412.342.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.452.382.39
    Diluted EPS2.412.342.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Bliss GVS #Bliss GVS Pharma #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:01 pm