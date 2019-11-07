Ballarpur Ind Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 826.39 crore, down 11.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 826.39 crore in September 2019 down 11.78% from Rs. 936.73 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.49 crore in September 2019 up 38.66% from Rs. 142.64 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.06 crore in September 2019 down 8.64% from Rs. 164.26 crore in September 2018.

Ballarpur Ind shares closed at 0.55 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -78.00% returns over the last 6 months and -91.41% over the last 12 months.