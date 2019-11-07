Ballarpur Ind Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 826.39 crore, down 11.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ballarpur Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 826.39 crore in September 2019 down 11.78% from Rs. 936.73 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 87.49 crore in September 2019 up 38.66% from Rs. 142.64 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.06 crore in September 2019 down 8.64% from Rs. 164.26 crore in September 2018.
Ballarpur Ind shares closed at 0.55 on November 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -78.00% returns over the last 6 months and -91.41% over the last 12 months.
|Ballarpur Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|826.39
|872.39
|936.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|826.39
|872.39
|936.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|446.95
|507.03
|517.38
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.32
|1.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.76
|-36.10
|-14.44
|Power & Fuel
|--
|109.84
|128.00
|Employees Cost
|60.88
|62.37
|69.90
|Depreciation
|62.81
|62.08
|65.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|204.11
|86.46
|94.14
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|64.40
|80.39
|75.17
|Other Income
|22.85
|22.68
|23.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|87.25
|103.07
|99.06
|Interest
|210.38
|199.26
|215.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-123.13
|-96.19
|-116.50
|Exceptional Items
|99.40
|53.91
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-23.73
|-42.28
|-116.50
|Tax
|--
|14.67
|11.46
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.73
|-56.95
|-127.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-51.80
|-46.30
|-66.46
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-75.53
|-103.25
|-194.42
|Minority Interest
|-12.01
|5.18
|51.78
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.05
|0.19
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-87.49
|-97.88
|-142.64
|Equity Share Capital
|258.71
|258.71
|258.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-0.76
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-0.76
|-0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.67
|-0.76
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.67
|-0.76
|-0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
