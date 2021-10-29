Bajaj Auto Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8,762.18 crore, up 22.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8,762.18 crore in September 2021 up 22.45% from Rs. 7,155.86 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,039.86 crore in September 2021 up 70.85% from Rs. 1,193.97 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,718.40 crore in September 2021 up 10.76% from Rs. 1,551.52 crore in September 2020.

Bajaj Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 70.50 in September 2021 from Rs. 41.30 in September 2020.

Bajaj Auto shares closed at 3,700.70 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.86% returns over the last 6 months and 25.70% over the last 12 months.