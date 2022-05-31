AVI Photochem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 29.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in March 2022 up 29.11% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 down 34.12% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2021.

AVI Photochem EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.47 in March 2021.

AVI Photochem shares closed at 31.00 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given -22.31% returns over the last 6 months and 93.63% over the last 12 months.