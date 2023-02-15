Auto Pins(I) Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.13 crore, down 1.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Auto Pins (I) are:Net Sales at Rs 10.13 crore in December 2022 down 1.11% from Rs. 10.25 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 163.4% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 up 50% from Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021.
Auto Pins(I) EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.
|Auto Pins(I) shares closed at 75.00 on February 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.78% returns over the last 6 months and -32.55% over the last 12 months.
|Auto Pins (I)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.13
|9.45
|10.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.13
|9.45
|10.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.56
|7.60
|8.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.20
|0.24
|0.14
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.56
|0.58
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.13
|0.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.86
|0.77
|0.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|0.12
|0.08
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.07
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.29
|0.19
|0.14
|Interest
|0.09
|0.08
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|0.11
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.20
|0.11
|0.09
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.20
|0.11
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.20
|0.11
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|5.71
|5.71
|5.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|0.19
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|0.19
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.34
|0.19
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|0.34
|0.19
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited