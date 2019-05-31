Auroma Coke Ltd Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.89 crore, up 10.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.89 crore in March 2019 up 10.71% from Rs. 5.32 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.76 crore in March 2019 up 623.48% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2019 down 108.12% from Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2018.

Auroma Coke Ltd EPS has increased to Rs. 7.54 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.04 in March 2018.

Auroma Coke Ltd shares closed at 12.15 on May 23, 2019 (BSE)