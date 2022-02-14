Atlas Jewellery Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore, up 76.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.78 crore in December 2021 up 76.76% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 98.3% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021 up 102.89% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2020.

Atlas Jewellery shares closed at 32.50 on February 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 19.27% returns over the last 6 months and -9.34% over the last 12 months.