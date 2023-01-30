English
    Astec Life Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 117.18 crore, down 32.4% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 11:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Astec Lifesciences are:Net Sales at Rs 117.18 crore in December 2022 down 32.4% from Rs. 173.35 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2022 down 96.65% from Rs. 24.74 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.91 crore in December 2022 down 64.5% from Rs. 44.82 crore in December 2021.
    Astec Life EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.63 in December 2021.Astec Life shares closed at 1,548.80 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -16.36% returns over the last 6 months and -6.44% over the last 12 months.
    Astec Lifesciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations117.18199.75173.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations117.18199.75173.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials111.02134.68112.82
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-41.30-11.89-20.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.4015.0312.85
    Depreciation8.818.189.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.9428.6424.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.3225.1033.79
    Other Income3.783.981.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.1029.0835.75
    Interest5.884.522.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.2124.5633.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.2124.5633.19
    Tax0.396.268.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.8318.3024.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.8318.3024.74
    Equity Share Capital19.6119.6019.59
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.429.3412.63
    Diluted EPS0.429.3312.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.429.3312.63
    Diluted EPS0.429.3312.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited