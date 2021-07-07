Asian Hotels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.89 crore, down 42.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.89 crore in March 2021 down 42.26% from Rs. 55.24 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 615.61 crore in March 2021 down 1820.21% from Rs. 32.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2021 down 87.12% from Rs. 11.65 crore in March 2020.

Asian Hotels shares closed at 89.65 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.45% returns over the last 6 months and 63.00% over the last 12 months.