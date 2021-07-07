Asian Hotels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.89 crore, down 42.26% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Asian Hotels (North) are:
Net Sales at Rs 31.89 crore in March 2021 down 42.26% from Rs. 55.24 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 615.61 crore in March 2021 down 1820.21% from Rs. 32.06 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2021 down 87.12% from Rs. 11.65 crore in March 2020.
Asian Hotels shares closed at 89.65 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 19.45% returns over the last 6 months and 63.00% over the last 12 months.
|Asian Hotels (North)
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.89
|21.61
|55.24
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.89
|21.61
|55.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.48
|3.43
|6.89
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.18
|8.26
|17.35
|Depreciation
|4.11
|4.19
|4.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.08
|12.15
|26.76
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.95
|-6.42
|-0.11
|Other Income
|-0.65
|0.90
|7.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.61
|-5.52
|7.30
|Interest
|33.68
|7.66
|38.32
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.29
|-13.18
|-31.02
|Exceptional Items
|-569.15
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-605.44
|-13.18
|-31.02
|Tax
|10.18
|--
|1.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-615.61
|-13.18
|-32.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-615.61
|-13.18
|-32.06
|Equity Share Capital
|19.45
|19.45
|19.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-316.46
|-6.77
|-16.48
|Diluted EPS
|-316.46
|-6.77
|-16.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-316.46
|-6.77
|-16.48
|Diluted EPS
|-316.46
|-6.77
|-16.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited