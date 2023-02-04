English
    Ashok Leyland Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10,399.74 crore, up 56.16% Y-o-Y

    February 04, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashok Leyland are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10,399.74 crore in December 2022 up 56.16% from Rs. 6,659.82 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 319.04 crore in December 2022 up 362.45% from Rs. 121.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,375.12 crore in December 2022 up 104.05% from Rs. 673.90 crore in December 2021.

    Ashok Leyland
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10,399.749,600.086,627.35
    Other Operating Income----32.47
    Total Income From Operations10,399.749,600.086,659.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7,414.686,105.254,344.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods309.14272.93261.12
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-617.64329.21-93.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost832.55798.61667.93
    Depreciation220.44208.64214.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,116.541,074.04822.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,124.03811.40443.83
    Other Income30.6520.2016.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,154.68831.60459.84
    Interest545.19499.29465.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax609.49332.31-5.52
    Exceptional Items4.069.72-55.99
    P/L Before Tax613.55342.03-61.51
    Tax263.59158.4451.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities349.96183.59-113.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period349.96183.59-113.16
    Minority Interest-32.17-21.89-13.99
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.252.215.59
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates319.04163.91-121.56
    Equity Share Capital293.61293.55293.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.090.56-0.41
    Diluted EPS1.090.56-0.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.090.56-0.41
    Diluted EPS1.090.56-0.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
