Ashapura Mine Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 60.35 crore, up 18.79% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 60.35 47.25 50.80 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 60.35 47.25 50.80 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 8.72 12.43 13.28 Purchase of Traded Goods 15.81 4.66 2.91 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.53 -5.58 10.73 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 9.52 7.51 8.50 Depreciation 3.49 4.69 4.86 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 24.49 35.61 32.35 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.22 -12.06 -21.83 Other Income 13.64 10.62 1.82 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.42 -1.45 -20.01 Interest 5.37 5.98 7.49 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.05 -7.43 -27.51 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.05 -7.43 -27.51 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.05 -7.43 -27.51 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.05 -7.43 -27.51 Equity Share Capital 18.30 18.30 18.30 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.22 -0.81 -3.11 Diluted EPS 0.22 -0.81 -3.11 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.22 -0.81 -3.11 Diluted EPS 0.22 -0.81 -3.11 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited