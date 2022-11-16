Ashapura Mine Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 197.74 crore, down 26.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.74 crore in September 2022 down 26.82% from Rs. 270.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.08 crore in September 2022 down 85.03% from Rs. 33.93 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 32.49 crore in September 2022 down 42.39% from Rs. 56.40 crore in September 2021.

Ashapura Mine EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.79 in September 2021.