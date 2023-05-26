Ashapura Mine Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 696.20 crore, up 110.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 696.20 crore in March 2023 up 110.19% from Rs. 331.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.96 crore in March 2023 up 224.03% from Rs. 12.33 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.94 crore in March 2023 up 97.22% from Rs. 41.04 crore in March 2022.

Ashapura Mine EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2022.

Ashapura Mine shares closed at 155.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.76% returns over the last 6 months and 51.73% over the last 12 months.