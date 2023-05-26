English
    Ashapura Mine Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 696.20 crore, up 110.19% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 12:41 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashapura Minechem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 696.20 crore in March 2023 up 110.19% from Rs. 331.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.96 crore in March 2023 up 224.03% from Rs. 12.33 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.94 crore in March 2023 up 97.22% from Rs. 41.04 crore in March 2022.

    Ashapura Mine EPS has increased to Rs. 4.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2022.

    Ashapura Mine shares closed at 155.45 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.76% returns over the last 6 months and 51.73% over the last 12 months.

    Ashapura Minechem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations696.20535.07331.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations696.20535.07331.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials211.19104.7890.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.2533.0119.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.46-22.37-2.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.4330.8023.11
    Depreciation19.3717.6414.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses392.72330.98172.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.7040.2313.82
    Other Income21.8719.9912.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.5760.2226.78
    Interest19.2719.8815.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax42.3140.3511.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax42.3140.3511.76
    Tax11.5611.140.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.7529.2111.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period30.7529.2111.00
    Minority Interest0.173.730.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates9.04-0.181.18
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.9632.7612.33
    Equity Share Capital18.3018.3018.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.373.581.30
    Diluted EPS4.373.581.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.373.581.30
    Diluted EPS4.373.581.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 26, 2023 12:36 pm