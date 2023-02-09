Ashapura Mine Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 535.07 crore, up 138.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 535.07 crore in December 2022 up 138.22% from Rs. 224.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.76 crore in December 2022 up 262.93% from Rs. 20.11 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.86 crore in December 2022 up 1101.54% from Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2021.

Ashapura Mine EPS has increased to Rs. 3.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.39 in December 2021.

Ashapura Mine shares closed at 102.45 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.14% returns over the last 6 months and 0.99% over the last 12 months.