    Ashapura Mine Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 535.07 crore, up 138.22% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashapura Minechem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 535.07 crore in December 2022 up 138.22% from Rs. 224.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.76 crore in December 2022 up 262.93% from Rs. 20.11 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.86 crore in December 2022 up 1101.54% from Rs. 6.48 crore in December 2021.

    Ashapura Minechem
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations535.07197.74224.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations535.07197.74224.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials104.7849.7269.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods33.0134.9238.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-22.37-23.96-37.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.8024.7225.60
    Depreciation17.6419.0414.41
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses330.98107.66155.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.23-14.37-42.34
    Other Income19.9927.8134.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.2213.45-7.93
    Interest19.8812.207.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax40.351.25-15.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax40.351.25-15.73
    Tax11.140.066.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.211.18-21.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.211.18-21.72
    Minority Interest3.73-0.67-0.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.184.571.76
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates32.765.08-20.11
    Equity Share Capital18.3018.3018.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.580.56-2.39
    Diluted EPS3.580.56-2.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.580.56-2.39
    Diluted EPS3.580.56-2.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
