    Apollo Hospital Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,795.60 crore, up 0.94% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Apollo Hospitals Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,795.60 crore in June 2022 up 0.94% from Rs. 3,760.21 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 317.11 crore in June 2022 down 35.19% from Rs. 489.28 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 506.80 crore in June 2022 down 6.93% from Rs. 544.51 crore in June 2021.

    Apollo Hospital EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 34.03 in June 2021.

    Apollo Hospital shares closed at 4,429.65 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and 10.02% over the last 12 months.

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,795.603,546.433,760.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,795.603,546.433,760.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials612.37569.15581.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,354.921,255.871,606.59
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-15.17-9.37-126.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost447.42446.62443.49
    Depreciation147.78166.40140.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses905.32820.92734.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax342.96296.84379.31
    Other Income16.0630.7224.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax359.02327.56403.95
    Interest92.7294.9094.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax266.30232.66309.27
    Exceptional Items----294.11
    P/L Before Tax266.30232.66603.38
    Tax-69.50138.6798.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities335.8093.99504.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period335.8093.99504.83
    Minority Interest-6.67-6.87-11.40
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-12.023.02-4.15
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates317.1190.14489.28
    Equity Share Capital71.8971.8971.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.056.2734.03
    Diluted EPS22.056.2734.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS22.056.2734.03
    Diluted EPS22.056.2734.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2022 10:11 am
