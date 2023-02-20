English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Watch ‘‘Options Trading Tricks & Techniques : Insights on Options Trading’’ with Mr. Nitin Murarka
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Amrutanjan Heal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore, down 11.79% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 01:10 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Amrutanjan Health Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore in December 2022 down 11.79% from Rs. 110.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.71 crore in December 2022 down 47.95% from Rs. 20.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.83 crore in December 2022 down 45.07% from Rs. 28.82 crore in December 2021.

    Amrutanjan Heal EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.05 in December 2021.

    Amrutanjan Heal shares closed at 634.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.09% returns over the last 6 months and -21.27% over the last 12 months.

    Amrutanjan Health Care
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.65110.72110.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.65110.72110.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials27.5528.8030.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.1322.0317.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.743.12-0.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.0212.3111.60
    Depreciation1.311.520.88
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.5328.5326.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.8414.4124.75
    Other Income3.683.033.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.5217.4427.94
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.5017.4227.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.5017.4227.92
    Tax3.794.667.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.7112.7720.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.7112.7720.58
    Equity Share Capital2.922.922.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.674.377.05
    Diluted EPS3.664.367.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.674.377.05
    Diluted EPS3.664.367.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Amrutanjan Heal #Amrutanjan Health Care #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
    first published: Feb 20, 2023 01:00 pm