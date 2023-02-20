Amrutanjan Heal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore, down 11.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.65 crore in December 2022 down 11.79% from Rs. 110.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.71 crore in December 2022 down 47.95% from Rs. 20.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.83 crore in December 2022 down 45.07% from Rs. 28.82 crore in December 2021.

Amrutanjan Heal EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.67 in December 2022 from Rs. 7.05 in December 2021.

Amrutanjan Heal shares closed at 634.75 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.09% returns over the last 6 months and -21.27% over the last 12 months.