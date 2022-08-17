Ambition Mica Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore, down 6.9% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:41 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ambition Mica are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.85 crore in June 2022 down 6.9% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.53 crore in June 2022 down 315.69% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.79 crore in June 2022 down 9375% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2021.
Ambition Mica shares closed at 4.91 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.23% returns over the last 6 months and -1.80% over the last 12 months.
|Ambition Mica
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.85
|3.96
|3.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.85
|3.96
|3.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.87
|3.25
|3.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.41
|1.25
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.92
|1.24
|-1.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.07
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.15
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|0.74
|0.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.96
|-2.74
|-0.23
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.75
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.95
|-1.99
|-0.23
|Interest
|0.14
|0.67
|0.68
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.09
|-2.65
|-0.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.09
|-2.65
|-0.91
|Tax
|0.44
|1.38
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.53
|-4.04
|-1.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.53
|-4.04
|-1.09
|Equity Share Capital
|14.92
|14.92
|14.92
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.03
|-2.71
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-3.03
|-2.71
|-0.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.03
|-2.71
|-0.73
|Diluted EPS
|-3.03
|-2.71
|-0.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited