    Amara Raja Batt Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,429.44 crore, up 11.39% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Amara Raja Batteries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,429.44 crore in March 2023 up 11.39% from Rs. 2,180.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.42 crore in March 2023 up 41.04% from Rs. 98.85 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 261.90 crore in March 2023 up 10.9% from Rs. 236.15 crore in March 2022.

    Amara Raja Batt EPS has increased to Rs. 8.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.79 in March 2022.

    Amara Raja Batt shares closed at 634.50 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.49% returns over the last 6 months and 27.36% over the last 12 months.

    Amara Raja Batteries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,429.442,637.762,180.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,429.442,637.762,180.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,490.081,824.181,534.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods153.7753.85138.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-115.88-120.57-100.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost146.67160.59120.45
    Depreciation14.45114.5298.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses517.46325.11267.48
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax222.89280.08121.45
    Other Income24.5626.5215.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax247.45306.60137.42
    Interest6.235.844.62
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax241.22300.76132.80
    Exceptional Items-47.65----
    P/L Before Tax193.57300.76132.80
    Tax54.1578.8833.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities139.42221.8898.85
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period139.42221.8898.85
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates139.42221.8898.85
    Equity Share Capital17.0817.0817.08
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.1612.995.79
    Diluted EPS8.1612.995.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.1612.995.79
    Diluted EPS8.1612.995.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

