    Alpa Labs Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.43 crore, up 13.43% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alpa Laboratories are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.43 crore in June 2023 up 13.43% from Rs. 22.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2023 up 13.83% from Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.30 crore in June 2023 up 8.91% from Rs. 3.03 crore in June 2022.

    Alpa Labs EPS has increased to Rs. 1.44 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2022.

    Alpa Labs shares closed at 75.25 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.56% returns over the last 6 months and 20.30% over the last 12 months.

    Alpa Laboratories
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.4329.1622.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.4329.1622.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.1613.2213.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.170.290.71
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.97-0.970.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.973.722.74
    Depreciation0.280.530.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.313.653.43
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.428.721.08
    Other Income4.44-0.761.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.027.972.69
    Interest0.020.040.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.007.932.66
    Exceptional Items0.03----
    P/L Before Tax3.037.932.66
    Tax--3.31--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.034.622.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.034.622.66
    Equity Share Capital21.0421.0421.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.442.091.27
    Diluted EPS1.442.091.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.442.091.27
    Diluted EPS1.442.091.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 16, 2023 03:44 pm

