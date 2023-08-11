English
    AksharChem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.68 crore, down 37.41% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AksharChem (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 71.68 crore in June 2023 down 37.41% from Rs. 114.51 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2023 down 468.13% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2023 down 110.03% from Rs. 6.28 crore in June 2022.

    AksharChem shares closed at 243.25 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.57% returns over the last 6 months and -9.96% over the last 12 months.

    AksharChem (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations71.6864.74114.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations71.6864.74114.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials42.2145.3367.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.016.127.52
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.51-12.851.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.312.653.13
    Depreciation3.353.173.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.3321.7928.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.02-1.483.03
    Other Income0.040.070.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.98-1.413.08
    Interest0.800.670.98
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.78-2.082.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.78-2.082.10
    Tax0.60-0.120.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.38-1.971.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.38-1.971.46
    Equity Share Capital8.038.038.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.70-2.451.82
    Diluted EPS-6.70-2.451.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-6.70-2.451.82
    Diluted EPS-6.70-2.451.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:22 am

