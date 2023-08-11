AksharChem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.68 crore, down 37.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.68 crore in June 2023 down 37.41% from Rs. 114.51 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.38 crore in June 2023 down 468.13% from Rs. 1.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2023 down 110.03% from Rs. 6.28 crore in June 2022.

AksharChem shares closed at 243.25 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 9.57% returns over the last 6 months and -9.96% over the last 12 months.