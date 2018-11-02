ADINATH TEXTILE Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore, down 57.8% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for ADINATH TEXTILES are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.16 crore in September 2018 down 57.8% from Rs. 0.37 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2018 down 13040% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2018 down 280% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2017.
ADINATH TEXTILE shares closed at 3.19 on October 31, 2018 (BSE)
|
|ADINATH TEXTILES
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.16
|0.17
|0.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.16
|0.17
|0.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|0.11
|0.11
|0.15
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.26
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.16
|0.13
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.38
|-0.33
|Other Income
|0.28
|0.26
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.11
|0.00
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.15
|-0.13
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.15
|-0.13
|-0.01
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.13
|-0.13
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.13
|-0.13
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6.81
|6.81
|7.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|-5.36
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.19
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.19
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.19
|--
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.19
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited